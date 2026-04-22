Tata Investment Corp rises after Q4 PAT jumps over 69% YoY to nearly Rs 64 crore
Tata Investment Corporation advanced 1.16% to Rs 730.50 after the company reported 69.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.83 crore on a 51.9% rise in total income to Rs 69.62 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 10.73 crore, up 17.9% YoY.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 57.93 crore, up by 61.8% from Rs 35.81 crore in Q4 FY25.
For FY26, the company has reported net profit and total income of Rs 433.68 crore (up 39.0% YoY) and Rs 520.58 crore (up 27.2% YoY), respectively.
Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company focused on long-term investments in equity shares and equity-related securities.
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST