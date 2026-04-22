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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 69.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 69.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 143.34% to Rs 39.98 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 69.22% to Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 143.34% to Rs 39.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.96% to Rs 433.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 397.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 305.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.9816.43 143 397.34305.08 30 OPM %74.0144.98 -89.4287.26 - PBDT58.8936.73 60 477.97370.13 29 PBT57.9335.81 62 474.08368.47 29 NP63.8337.72 69 433.68312.09 39

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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