Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 69.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 143.34% to Rs 39.98 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 69.22% to Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 143.34% to Rs 39.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.96% to Rs 433.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 397.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 305.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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