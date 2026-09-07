Tata Motors allots 89,048 equity shares under ESOP
Tata Motors has allotted 89,048 equity shares under the Tata Motors Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme on 07 September 2026.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 7,36,54,00,608 divided into 3,68,27,00,304 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 7,36,55,78,704 divided into 3,68,27,89,352 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 6:16 PM IST