Tata Motors allots 89,048 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors has allotted 89,048 equity shares under the Tata Motors Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme on 07 September 2026.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 7,36,54,00,608 divided into 3,68,27,00,304 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 7,36,55,78,704 divided into 3,68,27,89,352 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.