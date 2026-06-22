Tata Motors bags contracts for supplying over 3,400 e-commercial vehicles

Tata Motors has secured orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles across small commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, marking one of the largest recent order wins in India's electric commercial mobility segment.

The orders include around 2,000 electric small commercial vehicle (eSCVs) and pick-ups, 900 electric trucks and 500 electric buses, with deployments spanning e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, mining, cement, steel and passenger transport applications.

The scale and diversity of the order pipeline suggest that fleet operators are increasingly moving from trial projects to full-scale integration of electric vehicles into core operations.

Over the past 12 months, Tata Motors stated that it has significantly strengthened its electric commercial vehicle portfolio, introducing a new generation of eCVs tailored to varied duty cycles and operating conditions.

Alongside product development, Tata Motors has taken an ecosystem-led approach to support adoption at scale. This includes a growing charging network through partnerships with 14 charge point operators, EV-focused financing solutions with leading banks and NBFCs, advanced fleet management through Fleet Edge, and comprehensive uptime assurance programmes.

Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles) is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applicationsfrom last-mile delivery to public transport.

The company had reported 33.81% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,793 crore on a 19.37% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26,098 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.60% to currently trade at Rs 404.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News