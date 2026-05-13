Tata Motors clocks PAT of Rs 1,793 crore in Q4; board OKs final dividend of Rs 4/share

Tata Motors has reported 33.81% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,793 crore on a 19.37% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26,098 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review was Rs 24,134, up 18.64% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2,623 crore, up by 64.8% from Rs 1,592 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 3,030 crore (down 5.2% YoY) and Rs 83,855 crore (up 44% YoY), respectively.

The companys board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26, subject to approval by the shareholders.

Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said: FY26 marked a clear inflection point for the commercial vehicles industry, with volumes surpassing the pre-FY19 peak, supported by GST 2.0 reforms and sustained infrastructure spending.

For Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, FY26 was a landmark year as we delivered milestones of revenues and profits and reinforced industry leadership and strengthened our market position.

Looking ahead, the underlying demand fundamentals remain resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties signaling some moderation in the near term.

With strong business fundamentals, proactive risk mitigation, disciplined execution and a refreshed portfolio offering industry-leading TCO and smart digital solutions, we remain agile and well positioned to sustain momentum through customer-centric solutions to create long-term stakeholder value.

Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles) is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applicationsfrom last-mile delivery to public transport.

The scrip had declined 0.74% to end at Rs 384.35 on the BSE today.

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