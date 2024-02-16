Tata Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 940.9, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.89% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 55.77% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 940.9, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 16.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19981.7, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 117.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 944.45, up 2.22% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 113.89% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 55.77% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

