Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.6%, up for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 1024, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.7% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% gain in NIFTY and a 71.25% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1024, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22674.9. The Sensex is at 74695.99, up 0.29%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 1.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22479.9, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

