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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles allots 1 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles allots 1 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has allotted 1,00,596 equity shares under the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 7,36,64,61,785 divided into 3,68,29,92,140 equity shares of Rs 2/- each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

 

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:31 PM IST