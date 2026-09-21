Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles allots 1 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has allotted 1,00,596 equity shares under the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 7,36,64,61,785 divided into 3,68,29,92,140 equity shares of Rs 2/- each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).