Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles consolidated net profit declines 80.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 94827.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 80.25% to Rs 775.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3924.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 94827.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.94827.0087141.006.519.376486.008801.001606.003950.00775.003924.00

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