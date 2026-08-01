Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles July sales volume jump 59% to 63,760 units

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 63,760 units in the domestic and international markets in July 2026, compared to 40,175 units in July 2025, representing a robust growth of 59% year-on-year (YoY).

Total sales include domestic sales of 62,611 units (up 58% YoY) and international markets sales of 1,149 units (up 76%).

Total sales include EV sales of 15,217 units (up 114% YoY).