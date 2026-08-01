Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles July sales volume jump 59% to 63,760 units
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 63,760 units in the domestic and international markets in July 2026, compared to 40,175 units in July 2025, representing a robust growth of 59% year-on-year (YoY).
Total sales include domestic sales of 62,611 units (up 58% YoY) and international markets sales of 1,149 units (up 76%).
Total sales include EV sales of 15,217 units (up 114% YoY).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 12:04 PM IST