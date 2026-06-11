Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 376, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 10.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 376, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has added around 11.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25833.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 374.25, down 1.44% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd tumbled 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 10.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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