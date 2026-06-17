Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2026.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2026.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd lost 8.47% to Rs 360.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd tumbled 5.96% to Rs 106.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd crashed 3.62% to Rs 874.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35242 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd dropped 3.46% to Rs 480.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91386 shares in the past one month.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell 3.10% to Rs 2032. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22465 shares in the past one month.