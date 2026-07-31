Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd rises for third straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 338.8, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% slide in NIFTY and a 23.24% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 338.8, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has slipped around 2.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28279.1, up 2.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 340.1, up 1.39% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down 13.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% slide in NIFTY and a 23.24% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 1.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News