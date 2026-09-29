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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Slides 1.91%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Slides 1.91%

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has lost 12.98% over last one month compared to 8.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 5.99% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd lost 1.91% today to trade at Rs 277.6. The BSE Auto index is down 0.75% to quote at 58243.5. The index is down 8.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 1.35% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 1.07% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 1.42 % over last one year compared to the 9.62% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has lost 12.98% over last one month compared to 8.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 5.99% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44425 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 447.7 on 03 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 277.3 on 29 Sep 2026.

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:04 AM IST