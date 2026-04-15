Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd spurts 3.34%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 357.05, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 357.05, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has risen around 13.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26084.55, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 357.7, up 3.83% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down 4.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.