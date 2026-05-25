Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.45, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 11.22% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.45, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has risen around 5.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26017.1, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 372.4, up 2.53% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down 15.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 11.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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