Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to raise car, SUV prices by up to Rs 25,000 from 1 September

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will increase prices of its cars and SUVs by up to Rs 25,000 from 1 September 2026.

The price hike will cover the company's entire portfolio, including internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The increase will vary across models and variants, the company said on Friday.

The company said the price revision is aimed at partially offsetting rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said it will continue to absorb a significant portion of the cost increases, with the remaining impact being passed on to customers.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, formerly known as Tata Motors, is part of the Tata Group and offers cars and SUVs across ICE and electric powertrains. The company said its portfolio focuses on design, safety, performance and connected technologies.

The company reported a sharp 80.25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 775 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 9.26% YoY to Rs 95,799 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were almost flat at Rs 320.55 on the NSE.

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