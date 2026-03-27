Tata Motors PV drops on buzz JLR halts output at UK plant

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles fell 5.22% to Rs 302.30 after reports said its luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), has temporarily halted production at its Solihull plant in the United Kingdom due to a parts supply disruption.

According to media reports, the production pause affects select vehicle lines at the facility, which is one of JLRs key manufacturing sites. The disruption has been attributed to issues involving a supplier, though specific details remain limited.

The development has raised concerns around potential near-term production impact for JLR, which contributes a significant share to Tata Motors consolidated revenue and profitability.

The company has not yet issued an official detailed statement on the extent of the disruption.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Motors) is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3,486 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 5,406 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.81% YoY to Rs 69,605 crore during the quarter.

Tata Motors PV recently announced that it will increase the prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicle portfolio, effective from 1st April 2026, to mitigate higher input costs. The weighted average price increase will be 0.5% of ICE portfolio and the extent will vary across models and variants.

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