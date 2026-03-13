Tata Motors receives orders for more than 5,000 buses

From multiple State Transport Undertakings

Tata Motors has been entrusted with cumulative orders of more than 5,000 buses and bus chassis from multiple State Transport Undertakings (STUs) across the country. The company has secured a significant share of these nationwide orders, reaffirming its position as India's most preferred partner in mass-mobility solutions. Each tender was awarded through a competitive e-bidding process under the Government's procurement system, with deployments scheduled in phases, as agreed with the respective STUs.

For decades, Tata Motors has been at the heart of India's public transport journeyconnecting people, enabling livelihoods and strengthening regional mobility. These new orders, secured from MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation), GSRTC (Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation), NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation), TGSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation), BSRTC (Bihar State Road Transport Corporation), RSRTC (Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation), KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation), Department of Road Transport (Haryana Roadways) and CTU (Chandigarh Transport Undertaking), highlight the company's pivotal role in powering the next chapter of India's mass mobility transformation.

The cumulative orders spans a wide range of Tata Motors' passenger mobility solutions including Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus, Tata Starbus Prime, Tata LPO 1618, LPO 1622 and LPO 1822 variants. These buses and bus chassis are configured for intercity, long-haul and intracity operations. They are designed to deliver reliable performance, passenger comfort and efficient operating economics across varied duty cycles.

