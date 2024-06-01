Business Standard
Tata Motors records 2% growth in May sales volumes

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Tata Motors recorded total sales of 76,766 units in month of May 2024 compared to 74,973 units in May 2023, higher by 2%. Total sales include commercial vehicle sales of 29,691 units (higher by 2%) and passenger vehicle sales of 47,075 units (higher by 2%).
In the domestic market, the company achieved 3% growth in commercial vehicles sales at 28,476 units and 2% growth in passenger vehicle sales at 46,697 units.
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

