Tata Motors records 2% growth in May sales volumes

Jun 01 2024
Tata Motors recorded total sales of 76,766 units in month of May 2024 compared to 74,973 units in May 2023, higher by 2%. Total sales include commercial vehicle sales of 29,691 units (higher by 2%) and passenger vehicle sales of 47,075 units (higher by 2%).
In the domestic market, the company achieved 3% growth in commercial vehicles sales at 28,476 units and 2% growth in passenger vehicle sales at 46,697 units.
Jun 01 2024