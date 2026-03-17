Tata Motors rises on commercial vehicle price hike to counter rising cost

Tata Motors advanced 1.54% to Rs 444.50 after the company announced a price hike across its commercial vehicle (CV) portfolio, effective from 1 April 2026.

The company said that prices will be increase by up to 1.5% in order to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs. The increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, part of the $180 billion Tata Group, is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance.

The company had reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3,486 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 5,406 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.81% YoY to Rs 69,605 crore during the quarter.

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