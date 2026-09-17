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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors rises on proposal to raise prices of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors rises on proposal to raise prices of commercial vehicles

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Tata Motors advanced 1.84% to Rs 431.90 after the company announced a price increase of up to 1% on its range of commercial vehicles, effective 1 October 2026.

The revision is being taken to offset the rise in commodity and other input costs. The increase will differ depending on the model and variant.

Tata Motors is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.

The company reported 83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,556 crore on a 19.3% rise in revenue to Rs 20,667 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

 

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST