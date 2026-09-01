Tata Motors sells 44,411 CV units in August 2026

Tata Motors has reported total commercial vehicle (CV) sales of 44,411 units in August 2026, which is higher by 49% as compared with the sales figure of 29,863 units recorded in August 2025.

Domestic CV sales rose 33% YoY to 36,619 units, with HCV truck sales increasing 42% to 10,612 units, while SCV cargo and pickup volumes grew 34% to 14,447 units in August 2026.

International CV sales surged 227% YoY to 7,792 units in August 2026 from 2,382 units a year earlier.

Tata Motors is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.

The company reported 83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,556 crore on a 19.3% rise in revenue to Rs 20,667 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip fell 1.36% to currently trade at Rs 464.50 on the BSE.

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