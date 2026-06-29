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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors signs MoU with Castrol India

Tata Motors signs MoU with Castrol India

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

To launch pilot programme for responsible used-oil management

Tata Motors and Castrol India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly launch a pilot programme for used oil circularity ecosystem.

Under this MoU, the two companies will build a traceable system for collecting, storing and channelising used engine oil from Tata Motors' authorised service network in Karnataka. The pilot addresses a long-standing gap in the responsible management of used oil, a material classified as hazardous waste.

 

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

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