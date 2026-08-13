Tata Motors spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 83% YoY; clocks wholesales of 108,700 units

Tata Motors jumped 7.93% to Rs 834.65 after the company reported 83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,556 crore on a 19.3% rise in revenue to Rs 20,667 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 9.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,257 crore, EBITDA margin, however, contracted by 90 basis points to 10.9% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 2,970 crore, up by 77.4% from Rs 1,674 crore in Q1 FY26.

As of 30 June 2026, the company was net cash positive at Rs 13,500 crore. This includes TMF Holdings' gross debt, less the market value of its investments in Tata Capital.

The company reported total wholesales of 108,700 units in Q1 FY27, up 26% year-on-year. Domestic volumes rose 26% YoY, while export volumes increased 35% YoY.

The company's overall domestic CV VAHAN market share stood at 36.8% in Q1 FY27, an improvement of 100 basis points sequentially.

Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said: "The commercial vehicle industry remained resilient in Q1 FY27, supported by India's strong economic fundamentals, healthy fleet utilization, and sustained demand across key sectors.

Tata Motors delivered a strong quarter, with volumes growing 26% year-on-year, driven by a winning portfolio, focused market interventions, and disciplined execution. These efforts helped us strengthen customer preference and further consolidate our market position.

Our ecosystem-led approach to electrification continued to gain momentum, reflected in a growing order pipeline across segments. The eSCV segment recorded its strongest-ever performance, achieving nearly 10% salience during May and June and approximately 47% market share in Q1, underscoring the increasing adoption of electric commercial vehicles and the strength of our integrated EV ecosystem."

Tata Motors is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.

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