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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

From 01 April 2026

Tata Motors today announced a price increase of up to 1.5% across its commercial vehicle range, effective 1 April 2026. The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs. The increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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