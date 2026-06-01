Tata Motors' total CV sales climb 17% YoY to 32,850 units in May'26

Tata Motors reported a 17% jump in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 32,850 units in May 2026 compared with 28,147 units sold in May 2025.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks surged 11% YoY to 7,877 units in May 2026, while intermediate, light, and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales rose 8% YoY to 5,454 units.

Passenger carrier sales rose 21% YoY to 5,757 units, while SCV cargo and pickup sales jumped 30% YoY to 11,819 units during May 2026 over the year-ago period. Total domestic CV sales increased 19% YoY to 30,784 units in May 2026.

Domestic MH&ICV sales declined 10% to 13,679 units in May 2026 from 12,406 units in May 2025.

Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles) is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applicationsfrom last-mile delivery to public transport.

The counter declined 1.55% to settle at Rs 374.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News