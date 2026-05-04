Tata Motors' total CV sales jump 28% YoY in April 2026
Tata Motors reported a 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 34,833 units in April 2026, compared with 27,221 units in April 2025.Sales of heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks climbed 23.4% YoY to 8,969 units in April 2026, while intermediate, light, and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales surged 16.5% YoY to 5,454 units.
Passenger carrier sales rose 22.6% YoY to 5,743 units, while SCV cargo and pickup sales jumped 40.2% YoY to 12,799 units during April 2026 over the year-ago period. Total domestic CV sales increased 27.9% YoY to 32,965 units in April 2026.
Domestic MH&ICV sales rose 20.5% YoY to 14,565 units in April 2026 from 12,093 units in April 2025.
Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles) is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applicationsfrom last-mile delivery to public transport.
Shares of Tata Motors shed 0.12% to Rs 409.45 on the BSE.
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST