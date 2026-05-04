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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' total CV sales jump 28% YoY in April 2026

Tata Motors' total CV sales jump 28% YoY in April 2026

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Motors reported a 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 34,833 units in April 2026, compared with 27,221 units in April 2025.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks climbed 23.4% YoY to 8,969 units in April 2026, while intermediate, light, and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales surged 16.5% YoY to 5,454 units.

Passenger carrier sales rose 22.6% YoY to 5,743 units, while SCV cargo and pickup sales jumped 40.2% YoY to 12,799 units during April 2026 over the year-ago period. Total domestic CV sales increased 27.9% YoY to 32,965 units in April 2026.

Domestic MH&ICV sales rose 20.5% YoY to 14,565 units in April 2026 from 12,093 units in April 2025.

 

Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles) is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applicationsfrom last-mile delivery to public transport.

Shares of Tata Motors shed 0.12% to Rs 409.45 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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