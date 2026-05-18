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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power and DGPC, Bhutan signs MoU to establish comprehensive skill development ecosystem

Tata Power and DGPC, Bhutan signs MoU to establish comprehensive skill development ecosystem

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Tata Power Company and Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), the sole power generation utility of Bhutan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Thimphu, Bhutan, to establish a comprehensive skill development ecosystem.

The MoU lays the foundation for a structured training framework aimed at building a future ready workforce to address both immediate and long-term requirements under the ongoing partnership between Tata Power and DGPC to jointly develop clean energy projects.

Training programmes will be delivered through the Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI), leveraging its expertise in power sector skilling.

Tata Power will provide technical expertise, training infrastructure, courseware, and accreditation support through TPSDI for the effective implementation of the programmes. DGPC will facilitate the mobilisation and deployment of trainees, ensuring seamless execution under the MoU and subsequent definitive agreements.

 

DGPC will also be responsible for securing all necessary approvals from the Government of Bhutan and relevant Bhutanese authorities, while Tata Power will obtain the requisite approvals from the Government of India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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