Tata Power announces deployment of CaaS solution at Intellion Park, Chennai

In collaboration with Keppel and Tata Realty & Infrastructure

Tata Power Trading Company (TPTCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, in collaboration with Keppel's Infrastructure Division (Keppel), has partnered with Infopark Properties (IPL), a unit of Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL), to deploy a large-scale CaaS solution at Intellion Park in Chennai.

Intellion Park spans 25.27 acres, comprising both special economic zones (SEZs) and non-SEZs, and is strategically located in Taramani's IT corridor. With a total installed capacity of 12,100 TR (tonnes of refrigeration), the project is scheduled to go live in October 2026 under a 15-year contract. Engineered with high-efficiency equipment, intelligent controls, and optimised lifecycle operations, the solution is expected to reduce the facility's overall energy consumption by ~20%.

At the core of the solution is an AI- and ML-driven Operations Nerve Centre (ONC), patented by Keppel, which enables real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and dynamic performance optimisation to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across the facility.

Intellion Park sources green power from Tata Power, and the addition of CaaS further strengthens its integrated, low-carbon energy ecosystem. Over time, the partnership is expected to extend to the broader heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, including the low-side air-handling systems, unlocking additional efficiency gains, improving occupant comfort, and enabling a more holistic approach to energy optimisation.

Tata Power, along with consortium partner Keppel, provides innovative, reliable, and low-carbon Cooling-as-a-Service solutions which are scalable, premium, and future-ready. These grow with the clean energy needs, require no upfront investment, and integrate with emerging technologies to deliver seamless, sustainable, and cost-efficient cooling.