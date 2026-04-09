Tata Power announces enterprise-wide adoption of Databricks platform

Tata Power Company announced the enterprise-wide adoption of the Databricks platform to accelerate its data and AI transformation across all business clusters - driving enhanced operational efficiency, smarter decision-making and scalable digital innovation.

As Tata Power advances its transformation in line with the energy transition - spanning renewable integration, smart grids, and an expanding B2C portfolio - the company is building a future-ready data and AI platform to power its next phase of growth. This unified platform will enable intelligent grid management, advanced power planning and optimisation, improved billing and collection efficiencies, accurate renewable forecasting, and operational excellence across solar manufacturing and rooftop businesses while delivering a seamless, single-view customer experience.

To support this vision, Tata Power is leveraging Databricks to establish a modern data foundation that goes beyond traditional warehouses and fragmented analytics systems. Designed to process data at scale and enable near real-time insights, it will also support advanced analytics, AI and agents - underpinned by the governance and security of the Databricks platform. With Databricks, Tata Power can unify data engineering, analytics, and AI on a single, scalable platform, integrating edge, operational, and enterprise data, eliminating silos, and accelerating insight-led decision making across the organisation.

A key highlight of this transformation is the adoption of Genie, Databricks' AI agent that lets any employee talk to their data and get trusted answers instantly. With its natural language interface, Genie redefines how organisation access enterprise data to quickly generate insights, dashboards, and analytics and make better decisions, faster.