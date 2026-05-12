Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 14900.20 croreNet profit of Tata Power Company declined 4.50% to Rs 995.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1042.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 14900.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17095.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.64% to Rs 3747.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3971.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 62428.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65478.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14900.2017095.88 -13 62428.5965478.24 -5 OPM %17.4417.95 -20.9819.78 - PBDT3171.402698.02 18 11541.2510558.53 9 PBT1891.171581.74 20 6730.166441.67 4 NP995.911042.83 -4 3747.193971.00 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST