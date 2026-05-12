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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 14900.20 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company declined 4.50% to Rs 995.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1042.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 14900.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17095.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.64% to Rs 3747.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3971.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 62428.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65478.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14900.2017095.88 -13 62428.5965478.24 -5 OPM %17.4417.95 -20.9819.78 - PBDT3171.402698.02 18 11541.2510558.53 9 PBT1891.171581.74 20 6730.166441.67 4 NP995.911042.83 -4 3747.193971.00 -6

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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