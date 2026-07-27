Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 10.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.63% to Rs 19051.26 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 10.95% to Rs 1175.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1059.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 19051.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18035.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19051.2618035.0720.2619.773083.202780.371823.341619.461175.931059.86

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