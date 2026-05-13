Tata Power Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.5, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 13.91% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.5, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23505.1. The Sensex is at 74897.31, up 0.45%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 2.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39542.35, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 162.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 412, down 1.89% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 3.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 13.91% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 111.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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