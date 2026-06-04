Tata Power Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 411, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 12.98% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 411, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 7.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40196.85, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 411.6, down 0.31% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 12.98% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 116.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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