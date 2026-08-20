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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 376.7, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 376.7, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24241. The Sensex is at 77544.92, up 0.83%.Tata Power Company Ltd has eased around 1.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38124.45, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.01 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 376.45, down 0.41% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd tumbled 2.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 137.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST