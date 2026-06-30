Tata Power Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 385.25, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.24% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 385.25, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Tata Power Company Ltd has eased around 8.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39718, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 384.45, down 0.5% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd tumbled 5.24% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 110.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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