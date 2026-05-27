Tata Power Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 427.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.86% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% slide in NIFTY and a 14.75% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 427.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 7.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40814.6, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 427.65, up 1.35% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 7.86% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% slide in NIFTY and a 14.75% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 119.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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