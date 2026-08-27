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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company Ltd Slides 2.82%

Tata Power Company Ltd Slides 2.82%

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd has lost 4.36% over last one month compared to 3.41% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.06% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Power Company Ltd lost 2.82% today to trade at Rs 355.05. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.17% to quote at 5553.93. The index is down 3.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd decreased 1.09% and Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd lost 0.82% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 7.75 % over last one year compared to the 3.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Tata Power Company Ltd has lost 4.36% over last one month compared to 3.41% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.06% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 464.8 on 28 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 342.35 on 27 Jan 2026.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST