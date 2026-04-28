Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.5%, up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 460, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% fall in NIFTY and a 18.57% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 460, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24031.45. The Sensex is at 77023.89, down 0.36%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 21.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40496.7, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460.5, up 1.39% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 16.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% fall in NIFTY and a 18.57% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 120.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.