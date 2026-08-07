Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 9.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 2754.55 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 9.30% to Rs 146.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 2754.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2779.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2754.552779.4011.7611.58307.24281.13197.75180.97146.38133.93

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