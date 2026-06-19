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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power receives LoI for Ryapte Power Transmission project

Tata Power receives LoI for Ryapte Power Transmission project

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
Tata Power Company has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy, a wholly owned subsidiary of REC, for the acquisition of Ryapte Power Transmission, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The Project SPV, Ryapte Power Transmission, will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate Transfer basis to provide transmission services for 35 years from the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD), set 30 months after the SPV transfer.

The scope of project involves constructing approx. 250 km line route comprising 400 kV D/C line, 220 kV D/C line and 220 kV Underground cable in the following region:

i 400 kV D/C line from Ryapte AIS Sub station to proposed 400/220 kV Doddathaggalli GIS S/s,
ii 400 kC D/C line from existing Kolar S/s to proposed Doddathaggalli GIS S/s
iii 220 kV D/C line from proposed Doddathaggalli GIS S/s to 220 kV existing substation of Ekarajapura, Hosakote and Sarjapura in Karnataka.
iv 220 kV Underground cable from Doddathaggalli GIS S/s to Ekarajapura, Hosakote and Sarjapura s/s.

 

In addition, the project scope includes
(a) Establishing 5x500 MVA, 400/220 kV S/s at Ryapte in Tumkur District along with 2x125MVAr 400 kV Bus Reactors and
(b) Establishing 3X500 MVA, 400/220kV GIS sub-station at Doddathaggalli (Near Hosakote) along with 2x125 MVA, 400 kV Bus Reactors

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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