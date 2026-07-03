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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

In Dharashiv district, Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has successfully commissioned its 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project in Dharashiv district, Maharashtra.

The electricity generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution and will help contribute towards its Renewable Purchase Obligation targets, supporting its transition to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible Utility.

The project comprises 28 SG 3.6-145 Wind Turbine Generators, based on advanced horizontal-axis wind turbine technology. The facility is expected to generate approximately 299 million units (kWh) of clean electricity annually The project is expected to offset nearly 245 million kg of COemissions every year, based on an estimated emissions reduction of 0.82 kg of COper unit of electricity generated, making a significant contribution towards decarbonisation and enhancing Tata Power's clean energy portfolio.

 

With this commissioning, TPREL's wind energy portfolio now exceeds 3.9 GW, including more than 1.3 GW of operational capacity, with the balance under various stages of development across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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