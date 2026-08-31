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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW Group Captive Solar Project at Kayathar, Tamil Nadu

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW Group Captive Solar Project at Kayathar, Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has successfully commissioned its 100 MW Group Captive Solar Project (TNGC-2) at Vellalankottai and Nalandhula villages in Kayathar, Tamil Nadu.

With this commissioning, TPREL utility portfolio now grows to 12.3 GW and has surpassed the landmark 7 GW operational capacity milestone, reinforcing its position as a leading force in India's clean energy transition.

The project will supply clean power to TP Solar (40.625 MW), Tata Power's solar manufacturing arm producing high-efficiency solar cells and modules, Tata Electronics (53.125 MW), a leading electronics manufacturing company focused on semiconductors, precision engineering and advanced electronics and Tata Realty And Infrastructure (6.25 MW), Tata Group's real estate and infrastructure development company, reinforcing Tata Group Companies' commitment to sustainable operations and accelerating India's clean energy transition.

 

The project is designed to generate 240.63 million units (MUs) of clean electricity annually and is expected to offset approximately 1.5 lakh tonnes of COemissions per annum.

One of the key highlights of the project is the first-of-its-kind deployment of the Flexible Terrain Compatible (FTC) Single Axis Tracker technology in India for a Tata project. Equipped with 2,61,660 Mono PERC bifacial solar modules, the project is engineered to maximise energy generation while improving operational efficiency across varying terrain conditions.

The project highlights TPREL's expertise in executing large-scale solar projects through engineering excellence, best-in-class construction practices and a steadfast focus on quality. The power generated will be transmitted through the Kayathar 400 kV Grid Substation (GSS), ensuring reliable evacuation and efficient delivery of renewable energy to the beneficiary companies.

The Companys 7 GW operational capacity comprise more than 5.7 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind energy assets. Further strengthening its growth trajectory, TPREL has an additional 5.3 GW under various stages of development, including 2.2 GW of solar and 3.1 GW of wind projects, which are slated for phased commissioning over the next 6 to 24 months.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 1:31 PM IST