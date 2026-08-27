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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 72.5 MW captive project at Kalasar, Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 72.5 MW captive project at Kalasar, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has commissioned its 72.5 MW captive project at Kalasar, Bikaner, Rajasthan, developed for Tata Steel. The project marks another significant milestone in India's clean energy journey by integrating large-scale solar generation with latest technology solutions. The project is advancing Tata Steel's decarbonization journey and strengthening TPREL's contribution to India's renewable energy capacity. The project is expected to generate 166 MUs of green energy annually and offset 1,18,856 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The project deploys 1,71,360 modules for Tata Steel project, that have been manufactured from TP Solar.
 

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 7:50 PM IST