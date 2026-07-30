Tata Power Renewable Energy conducts groundbreaking ceremony of 800 MW RE project

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) today conducted the groundbreaking ceremony of its 800 MW renewable energy project. The project comprises 400 MW of wind power capacity (based out at Kanekallu, Ananthapuram) and 400 MW of solar power capacity (based out at Pattikonda, Kurnool).

TPREL will serve as the project developer for the wind asset, while Suzlon, will undertake the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) scope for the wind component at Anathapuram. Suzlon is a leading wind turbine manufacturer and end-to-end wind energy solutions provider.

The remaining 400 MW Project will be developed by TPREL for NTPC and will comprise 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project for NTPC. The FDRE project will incorporate a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a storage capacity of 25 MW / 50 MWh. The balance 200 MW solar project capacity remains available for future allocation.

The project has secured 800 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connectivity at the Ananthapuram II & Kurnool-4 CTUIL Substations, enabling efficient evacuation of renewable power through the national transmission network. The availability of ISTS connectivity provides a robust transmission network for efficient evacuation of power from the project.

The project is being implemented in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, which seeks to encourage large-scale investments in clean energy, accelerate renewable capacity addition, and promote sustainable industrial growth within the State.

The project will require a total land area of 3,462 acres, including 2,700 acres for the solar installation and 760 acres for the wind development.