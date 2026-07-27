Monday, July 27, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 33.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 33.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 2709.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 33.47% to Rs 294.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 442.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 2709.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3252.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2709.943252.07 -17 OPM %27.6228.59 -PBDT613.92814.07 -25 PBT396.63596.96 -34 NP294.70442.94 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the June 2026 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: IDFC First Bank, Cyient, Lodha Developers, Bank of Baroda, Dodla Dairy

Stock Alert: IDFC First Bank, Cyient, Lodha Developers, Bank of Baroda, Dodla Dairy

Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 1,082 MWp solar EPC orders

Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 1,082 MWp solar EPC orders

Tata Consumer Products Q1 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 427 cr

Tata Consumer Products Q1 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 427 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookQ1 Results TidaySonam Wanchuk Ends Hunger StrikeSBI Funds Management Share DDA Housing Scheme 2026Jana Nayagan OTT ReleaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsFM Sitharaman to Income Tax Dept