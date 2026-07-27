Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 33.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 2709.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 33.47% to Rs 294.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 442.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 2709.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3252.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2709.943252.0727.6228.59613.92814.07396.63596.96294.70442.94

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