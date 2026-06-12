Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 58.56% to Rs 22.39 croreNet Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 36.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.56% to Rs 22.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 96.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 191.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 109.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.3954.03 -59 109.81142.88 -23 OPM %-100.40-18.79 --50.35-30.63 - PBDT-38.55-41.63 7 -114.65-195.57 41 PBT-38.97-41.96 7 -116.42-196.83 41 NP-36.46-37.70 3 -96.60-191.79 50
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST