Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.60% to Rs 13.55 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 45.60% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.5524.91-115.20-48.09-42.24-29.32-42.64-29.79-43.65-25.89

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