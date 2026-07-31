Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 11.58% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 60411.78 croreNet profit of Tata Steel rose 11.58% to Rs 2318.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2077.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 60411.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52744.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60411.7852744.07 15 OPM %15.3414.08 -PBDT7822.665943.50 32 PBT4183.013199.20 31 NP2318.352077.68 12
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST